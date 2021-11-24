How do you learn French in Montreal?

Everyone knows that Quebecers are closely related to their language. Immigrants even have to prove their knowledge of French to obtain Canadian citizenship. Here are four tips forOrganizations that serve immigrants To improve the quality of his French!

Download the mobile app

Mobile apps for learning languages ​​like Duolingo and Babbel are growing in popularity, and we can see why! They are usually designed to help you read, write, speak and understand the language of your choice. It allows you to study at your own pace and save time. Having said that, it will take discipline to get these affordable courses to fruition. Without guidance from the teacher, students actually tend to not study enough.

Learn about media and entertainment in Quebec

Find out what the regional media is saying about news and entertainment. Reading the language is important, but by hearing it speak, you’ll get used to the inflections and expressions of the Quebec dialect. Explore Quebec’s cultural scene through local radio programmes, TV series and podcasts. In addition to helping you learn French, this openness will give you the opportunity to better understand the community you have adopted. You will be more informed about his issues and will be able to learn about his favorite celebrities, for example.

Get involved in your area

The opportunities to mingle with other Quebecers or learn about the prevailing culture here are undoubtedly much more than you might think. Indeed, cultural, sporting and social events are perfect opportunities to discover the richness of French Quebec! Just check your local calendar to find plenty of places to see and things to do. If you have the time, consider volunteering, it’s a great way to gain work experience and network. In short, immersion helps immigrants and refugees find a place in their community and better understand the language of the host community.

Take courses with an organization that serves immigrants

Contact an immigrant aid organization such as PROMIS to register for a free or affordable French course as in Quebec. These courses for all levels often offer a flexible part-time schedule to give you time to work and take care of your family.

The courses offered by the Ministry of Immigration, French and Integration (MIFI) according to the Immigrant Language Integration Program of the Ministry of Immigration, French and Integration (MIFI) are preferred because they are recognized when applying for Canadian citizenship!

Finding your directions in a host community is not easy, especially when you are not fluent in the official language! Follow our advice and contactPROMIS Immigrant Assistance Organization To deepen your knowledge of the French language!