How many satellites orbiting the Earth?

Earth’s orbit is increasingly crowded with thousands of satellites from private and public operators. How many of them revolve over our heads? What are their tasks? Which countries have the most? What is its size and height? Find all shapes with this infographic.

According to UCS (Union of Concerned Scholars), There were 2,063 satellites in operation Orbit Around Earth in 1is being April 2019. The oldest satellite still in operation is the American amateur satellite Amsat-Oscar 7 (AO-7), which was launched on November 15, 1974, and the launch rate has accelerated sharply in recent years, with 378 satellites launched in 2017 And 375 satellites. Satellites in 2018. Please note: This is not a number Rockets, Because multiple launches became the norm. On February 15, 2017, India broke a record with 104 satellites in one shot.

Country and satellite size

This spread is linked to two phenomena: On the one hand, More and more countries Interested in space. Angola Thus, it launched its first satellite in 2017, with the aim of providing telecommunications services (radioAnd the the televisionAnd voice) and broadband internet in Africa and part of Europe. On the other hand, satellites are minimized with the advent Cubatsats And others Nanosatellites It is no bigger than a shoebox.

Use of satellites

Of the 2,063 satellites in Earth’s orbit, 38% (788) are assigned toEarth observation (Climate studyAnd the Fall outAnd monitoring …) and 37% (773) for telecom services. Next come satellites for scientific or technological purposes in communications or defense (263) and those used in global or regional navigation (138). So we’re seeing resurfacing More and more unusual projects, Like artworks or startups offering to send your ashes to heaven when you die.

Satellite orbit

64% of satellites (1325) are sent into low orbit (LEO), Located between 500 and 2000 km above sea level. This convergence allows for a very short and short response time energy At launch. It is used in particular for communication systems, terrestrial, or meteorology. 27% of satellites (554) travel on A. Geostationary orbitAt an altitude of 36,000 km, which is used especially for communication services such as television, the satellite remains at all times above the same point. It uses a medium orbit, which is between 2,000 and 36,000 km Satellite navigation Like GPS.