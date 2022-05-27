How to better arm yourself against seasonal allergies

Ah, that phase of the year that we really like to forget! Itchy eyes, runny nose, sneezing, itchy throat, all the symptoms we’d like to say goodbye to!

Seasonal allergies are caused by trees and grasses releasing pollen into the air. Allergy season usually starts in May and ends in September or October depending on seasonal temperatures. It is likely that with warmer temperatures, the season will start earlier, eg in March and end in October.

What are allergies at any time of the year?

From March to June, we often find allergies to pollen of trees and shrubs that bud. From May to October, we often find an allergy to grass pollen, such as grass or hay. From July to October, we are allergic to ragweed pollen.

Symptoms

Among the most common symptoms are:

nasal congestion

Itchy (itchy) eyes

swollen eyelids

eye redness

frequent sneezing

headache

Tingling in the throat, nose and ears.

Some affected people may also experience fatigue, irritability, problems concentrating, and sleep disturbances.

ways to fix it

Did you know that allergy is a disorder of the immune system corresponding to a loss of tolerance towards harmless substances? It can be affected by either a genetic predisposition or exposure to the allergen.

There are several natural ways to treat seasonal allergies. Quercetin is a natural way to help boost your immunity every day. Quercetin is found in foods such as fruits and vegetables. It is one of the flavonoids, the pigments that give color to fruits and vegetables. It is vegan and contains a host of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antihistamine properties, which is what matters to us in this case.

Quercetin helps strengthen the immune system and reduce the response to allergens. In two Japanese studies, it was shown to reduce congestion and eye irritation during allergy attacks.

in home Vogel St. JeromeWe have a wide range of products designed to help you through seasonal allergies. Quercetin Lipomicel from Natural Factors It is indicated to help improve immunity and provide metabolism support during periods of allergy. It is presented in . format 60 capsules It is easy to digest and absorb. Feel free to consult one of our qualified naturopaths if you have any questions.

* It is important to consult a healthcare professional if you are not sure about your symptoms and to find out if the product is right for you.