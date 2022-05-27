Lubricants 5 Flames 4 (P) | Conor McDavid sends his team to the semi-finals

(Calgary) The Edmonton Oilers qualified for the Western Conference Finals.

Oilers captain Conor McDavid scored 5:03 in overtime to lead the team to a 5-4 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night and win in five games.

The play-off top scorer scored his seventh goal in the qualifiers by defeating Jacob Markstrom with a free shot following a pass from sidekick Leon Drysitl and starting the celebrations for the Oilers team.

Darnell Nurse, Jesse Polgojarvi, Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard rocked the ropes in the regulatory time for the two blends.

Drystel scored four assists – the fifth game in a row with three points or more. Hyman also distinguished himself with two passes.

McDavid and Draisaitl both raised their points total to 26 in the 2022 playoffs.

Photo by Sergey Belsky, USA Today Sports

They will face the series winner between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche in their first Stanley Cup semi-final appearance since 2006. Avalanche leads the series 3-2.

Flames could have been in a different position had Blake Coleman’s goal allowed late in the third half. According to officials, Coleman kicked their puck so they canceled the goal.

Andrew Mangyapan, Mikael Backlund, Johnny Goudreau and Kaley Yarncrok scored for The Flames. Coleman got two passes.

Mike Smith stopped 32 rounds in the win.

Markstrom made 30 blocks.