How to change default apps in Windows 10 [Video]

Microsoft provides Windows with many built-in applications for its users. Mail, Maps, Music (formerly Groove Music), Photos, Movies & TV, and Microsoft Edge are the default apps for Windows 10. However, you can change the default apps in Windows 10 and you don’t have to stick with the built-in apps. You can use alternatives to these applications such as third-party email, maps, music player, photo viewer, video player, and web browser.

To change the default apps in Windows 10, you can follow the steps below.

Time required: 5 minutes.

Here’s how to change default apps in Windows 10

Open the Start Menu and click on the “Settings” icon You can also open the Settings app by tapping Windows key + I. Find and open “Applications” Go to the “Applications” category in the Settings app and open it. Navigate and click on “Default Applications” In the default apps section, you can find all the default apps. Find and tap the app to replace it with your favorite app Choose the default apps that you use often and replace them with the ones you want.

These are the steps you can follow to change the default apps in Windows 10. You can also follow our other guides to speed up Windows 10 PCs, or to get the This PC icon on your Windows 10 desktop.