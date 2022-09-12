How to download a YouTube file to MP3?

Convert YouTube file to MP3 for free using your computer or mobile device. It is only necessary that these files are free of rights.

We know that YouTube is a huge mine of videos : documentaries, movies, or even music. We have already shown you How to download it. For those who feel more comfortable with audio, they can Convert files as per their choice. There are countless techniques to download YouTube file to MP3 on your computer. Here are a few we picked for you.

Use 4K YouTube to MP3

4K YouTube to MP3 allows you to download your favorite music safely. For this, you need to go to the 4K download site and then download the software. Once installed on your computer, simply activate it before downloading your MP3 files.

Release Free Can record up to 30 leads per day. After this limit, the download fee is charged.

Download your audio files with MP3FY

with MP3FYYou can directly convert YouTube video to MP3. To do this, you can go to his site website And paste the video link you copied earlier for conversion. Otherwise, you can directly add “fiscal year” Between “youtube” and “.com” in the video URL. This quickly takes you to the site to download the audio file.

Use Mediahuman YouTube to MP3 Converter

Another site, Mediahuman, has a free audio file download tool called YouTube to MP3 Converter. File uploads are allowed Multiple videos at once By pasting the URL into the upload field. With this program, you can directly add the downloaded files to your iTunes library.

YouTube to MP3 from Motion Box

Motionbox also has a tool to download YouTube files to MP3. Simply copy the video URL and then paste it into the appropriate field. The program allows Video preview before downloading. Since we want to record an audio file, we have to select “Download MP3” and then “Cut and Download MP3”.

MP3Download.to, the selected software for Windows PC

MP3Download.to is available only on windows. It allows you to download YouTube file in MP3 format for free. To do this, one has to copy the video URL and then copy it into the program’s text box.

MP3Download.to offers the possibility to choose between different audio formats. In this case, you will choose the MP3 format before starting the download.

Transfer YouTube files to MP3 with iSkysoft on your Mac

iSkysoft is running Free on your Mac Once you get the video downloader HD iTube on his website. To download a YouTube file to MP3, you need to open the video URL. Then go to the top left corner of the video. There you will find the download button. Before you start the download, you need to choose an audio format.

Visit youtube-mp3.org and get your audio files

There is another way to download YouTube files to MP3 on your desktop. So, Visit youtube-mp3.org directly. Once in, you need to copy the URL of the video to be converted and paste it into the text box of the website. After that, you can click on Convert Video and then Download.

Download YouTube files to MP3 without a third-party app

Here are two ways to download YouTube files to MP3 without using a third-party app:

Go to Parallels Toolbox

You can easily download all YouTube files in MP3 version by accessing Parallels Toolbox. It is a built-in tool Toolbar from your screen. Once in the tool, you will see the Library window which shows different options. Then tap Audio, then Download Audio.

The download can start when you drag the video URL to be converted to the appropriate field.

Enter “kiss” in the video URL

Although it may sound strange, entering the word “kiss” in the video URL will directly convert the YouTube file to MP3. Also, once you get to the video, justAdd the term “kiss” before “youtube” in the URL. Then pause the video for temporary storage.

Next, go to the menu bar and click on the window, then Activity. Then go to the line representing the video to download and double-click on it.

Download your audio files from a mobile device

If you want to download audio files to your mobile phone robot or iOS, go to YouTube to MP3 Downloader. To do this, open the app and paste the video URL into the search bar of your app. Then click on the dropdown menu and choose File MP3 format 320 kbps (This is the best option). Next, click Convert and then click Download after converting the video.

Your mp3 files are ready, now you need a file pregnanta headphones or some listeners.