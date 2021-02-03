Mass Effect Legendary Edition announced for May

by CommunicateElectronic Arts and studio BioWare for a release date Legendary version of Mass Effect. Commander Shepard will resume service on May 14, 2021 on PC (Origin and Steam), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Of course, the games will also be compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition combines trilogy Mass effect Plus all downloadable content (DLC) at the time. The last game in the series saw daylight in 2012 and controversially ended this popular series in the RPG and science fiction genre.

With Mass Effect Legendary Edition, BioWare will provide a more successful experience thanks to revised character models, thousands of higher-resolution textures as well as improvements in lighting and dynamic shading.

The first Mass Effect game was the subject of massive work to better meet players’ expectations in 2021. Eden Prime, Ilos and Feros are filled with new details, but above all the redesigned interfaces will appeal to audiences. Combat and exploration are two sides that have also been updated; A system that responds better to commands, and controls its team with quick handling, and simplified Mako controls, it would be like discovering this great classic game for the first time.

Interestingly, the trilogy includes a unified character editor for all Mass Effect games included in the set. This same editor has been improved: BioWare has added new hairstyles, makeup, and other cosmetic items.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Trailer