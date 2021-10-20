Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 are delayed on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Cyberpunk 2077 announces bad news for its fans. after, after The DLC is disappointingAnd The CD game Projekt RED lags behind its PS5 and Xbox Series X versions.. Justified delay with development teams’ recommendations to deliver high-quality releases. What to avoid for a new scandal after an eventful outing in a role-playing game. Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t the only retard since The Witcher 3 saw its arrival in the current generation of consoles turned upside down. Remember that a month ago, A rumor was already talking about these delays. The information has now been confirmed by a press release published by CD Projekt RED on its networks. Cyberpunk 2077 arrives in the first quarter of 2022, and The Witcher 3 in the second quarter of 2022.

For less English speakers, here is the translation of the message posted by CD RED project : « We’ve got some major news about the next generation updates for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on consoles and PC. on the base Recommendations from the teams that oversee game developmentWe have decided to delay their releases until 2022. Our current target for Cyberpunk 2077 is Q1 2022 and Q2 2022 for The Witcher: Wild Hunt. Study term: « We apologize for this extended interest but we’d love to to do things right ».