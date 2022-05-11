How to protect yourself from the invasion of tiger mosquitoes in France?

It is known: Spring songs with the tiger mosquito. How do you protect yourself from this dangerous insect?

The tiger mosquito, or Aedes albopictus, first appeared in France during the summer of 2004. Since then, this software glitch It is causing a real nightmare for millions of French.

It must be said that this pest is especially dangerous. the reason ? It is a carrier of dangerous diseases such as chikungunya, Zika virus or even dengue fever.

More than 60 urban departments have been put on red alert

Like every year, the tiger mosquito They reproduce in spring due to high temperatures. Result: information site mosquito vigil He put more than 60 French departments on high alert (Paris, Seine-Saint-Denis, Pyrenees Orientales and Loire Atlantic).

Called by Europe 1, head of the mosquito Vigilance website remembers the expected heat wave this week “Immediately leads to the phenomenon of proliferation and spread” Tiger mosquito.

How do we fight the tiger mosquito?

Therefore, a question arises on everyone’s lips: how to protect yourself from this insect. For a specialist, icardin is the most effective type of mosquito repellent in the fight against Diptera.

To avoid bites, you can install a mosquito net or install repellent plants (lemongrass, lavender, rosemary, etc.). It is also recommended to dispose of standing water such as cups of flower pots. These water points allow the eggs to transform into larvae.

For its part, ANSES recommends wearing loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing. Now you know what you have to do!