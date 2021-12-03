How to share an invoice with friends using Faceboo

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) – Meta has introduced a new bill splitting feature, called Split Payment, in Facebook Messenger.

The company is testing the feature in the US that would make it easier for Messenger users to share a utility bill with roommates, for example, or share a restaurant or bar with friends. You will be able to ask people for money directly in a group chat and even see who paid their share.

“If you’re struggling to split up (and get compensated for) a group dinner, shared household expenses, or even monthly rent, it’s about to get easier,” Meta explained in a post. Blog post. “We’re starting to test Split Payments, a free and fast way to share the cost of bills and expenses.”

Everyone in the group chat must have a payment method associated with their account to send or receive money. If you already have an associated payment method, any money sent to you will be transferred instantly, although it may take up to 3 to 5 business days for the payment provider to send the money to your account. To learn how to link a payment method, see Facebook Support Center is here.

Open the latest version of the Messenger app. Start a group chat with friends you want to ask for money. Tap the + (or the four-button icon) at the bottom of the chat. Click on the Payments icon. Click on start. Select one or more friends you want to ask for money. Click Next. Enter the total amount you want to claim. You can click next to each person’s name and order different amounts. Below the total amount, add a note explaining the purpose of the payment. Click Verify at the top right, then click Confirm Order.

Open the latest version of the Messenger app. Open the group chat where you received the payment request. Click Payment under Pending Payment. Click Pay, then confirm the payment [montant en dollars]. If you created a Facebook Pay PIN, enter it to confirm the payment.

No. Meta said split payments is a “free and fast” way to share the cost of invoices.

Meta is currently testing the functionality. He hasn’t announced how widespread the test will be – but it’s currently limited to Messenger users in the US.

Consult Blog and the dassistance de Facebook page for more information.