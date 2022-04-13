Elden Ring: The craziest mod for PC

Mod communities never waste time modifying popular computer games. Such is the case for Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s latest iteration that will likely serve up all the charts for the best games of 2022. Here’s a selection of the craziest mods we’ve found on the web.

with Thomas the train

Thomas the train always seems to end up adjusting all over the place…

Homer Simpson vs. Shrek

Battle of the Titans.

With 2B from Nier Automata

For fans of this worship game.

easy mode

If you are tired of dying. Otherwise you can watch Our guide to make your life easier without cheating!

With the addition of photo mode

It’s really a shame that the game does not have a photo mode!

Elden Ring mod for Tekken

So impressive that game director Tekken reacted on Twitter.