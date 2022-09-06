How to vote: Legault accused of taking Quebecers for ‘fools’ | Quebec elections 2022

To hear François Legault say it’s just a matter of intellectuals, who does he think? Who is taking us? Who takes Quebec? for fools? People who have no education? People who are ignorant of the importance of democracy?

These are the words of Jean-Pierre Charbonneau, the former Minister for the Reform of Democratic Institutions in the PQ Party and head of the New Democracy Movement, who has been advocating the creation of a new voting system since 1999 in Quebec.

Mr Charbonneau cannot believe François Legault is so easily denying an inter-party agreement signed in 2018 when he was still in opposition.

Above all, he is angry with him for blaming the Kickers’ shoulders, claiming they don’t want to. He contradicts himself and insults himself He insists on accusing Mr. Legault of misleading the population.

President of the New Democratic Movement Jean-Pierre Charbonneau Photo: Radio Canada/Olivier Lalande

” It’s funny, that’s not what he said in the last election, and that’s not what he said to us all these years ago. It is shocking and disgraceful to hear him use this argument. » – Quote from Jean-Pierre Charbonneau, President of the New Democratic Movement

Sunday evening during the show Five leaders in one electionIndeed, François Legault made it clear that if his government abandoned Bill 39 last year, it was because changing the voting system was not a priority.

The population, with the exception of a few intellectuals, does not care about the change in the voting system. Quebecers are not interested fell at prime time.

However, this assertion is contradicted by several sources, starting with the earlier writings of his political formation.

In 2016, CAQ’s press release was clear: There are often significant differences between the distribution of seats and the distribution of votes. It is not always very democratic. Everyone came to the same conclusion Party books at the time.

” At CAQ, we all believe that popular will is clearly not respected and that mixed gender representation best serves the interests of all Quebecers. » – Quote from Excerpt from a CAQ press release published in 2016

In 2019, according to the results of a Léger survey revealed by duty, 69% of respondents wanted François Legault to fulfill his promise to reform the voting system.

More than 60% also said they found it unfair for a party that won 37% of the vote to win 59% of the National Assembly seats and lead a majority government, as the CAQ did in 2018.

Following Mr Legault’s statement on Sunday, Radio Canada received emails from viewers stating that they were disappointed to hear the CAQ leader supposedly disinterested in this reform.

” I’m not an intellectual, he says, and that interests me a lot. I think this is precisely because [de ce] The type of system for which fewer and fewer people will vote. » – Quote from Excerpt from an email from a viewer

Benefits recognizes Legault

On Monday, François Legault had to return to the topic. He initially acknowledged that proportional voting systems offer advantages, as evidenced by studies in political science.

In addition to reducing the distortion between the number of votes and the number of seats won by parties, proportional voting systems encourage voter participation by citizens.

However, Mr. Legault quickly added that proportionality also has its drawbacks. Brings more minority governments he suggested.

Then he returned to his first argument: With the epidemic that we have seen for two and a half years, I am absolutely convinced that the vast majority of Quebecers, when they list their priorities, the voting system is not their priority.

An hour later, at a gathering of gunmen in Gatineau, the comments collected from his supporters seemed to prove him partially right.

What is this?

Immediately, a man said that he did not consider it a priority. At the same time, he admitted, however, that the subject was not his cup of tea. You should explain it to me more. He confessed.

Asked if she would prefer a proportional voting system, a supporter of François Legault replied to Radio Canada: What is the proportional voting system?

After a brief discussion suggesting that our current voting system allows us to collect less than 40% of the vote, but to win a majority in the National Assembly, the 80-year-old quickly understood the challenge: this is not true.

Should that change? For now, it can stay like that She replied satisfied with the outgoing government.

like monopoly

On this front the Parti Québécois (PQ) attacked François Legault. If he does not want to reform today’s voting system, it is because the system benefits him, which was not the case when he was in opposition, believes PQ’s candidate in Matane-Matapedia, Pascal Birubi.

The priority is staying in power He said sarcastically. The fact that you are able to have, as in Monopoly, all the seats, all the land in Quebec, is troubling.

Instead of inventing imaginary reasons and inventing that this is an act of thought, he should just assume and say, “I made for Justin Trudeau. I made a commitment and I broke it.” confirms Quebec Solidere spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau Dubois.