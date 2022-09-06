Sean Penn and Ben Stiller banned from Russia

Russia announced, Monday, that it will ban entry to 25 Americans, including cultural figures such as director Sean Penn and actor Ben Stiller, in response to US sanctions targeting Moscow.

This decision was made “in response to the broad and increasingly broad sanctions imposed by the Joe Biden administration against Russian citizens,” the Russian Foreign Ministry justified in a press release posted on its website.

Among those banned from entering Russia is actor and director Sean Penn, who notably went to Kyiv at the end of June to show his support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in the midst of the Russian attack on the country.

The list also includes Zoolander star Ben Stiller, who also visited the Ukrainian capital in June, and politicians and members of President Joe Biden’s administration.

The Russian diplomat said in the statement that “the hostile actions of the American authorities, which continue to take an anti-Russian trend, thereby destroying bilateral relations and intensifying the confrontation between Russia and the United States, will continue to be resolutely repelled.”

At the end of June, Russia announced that it would prevent the wife and daughter of US President Joe Biden from entering the territory after Washington imposed sanctions on members of Vladimir Putin’s family, in particular his two daughters, and the Russian president himself. Mr. Biden is banned from entering Russia.