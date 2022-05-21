Huawei ban: China risks counterattack

According to the former Canadian ambassador to China, Ottawa’s decision to ban Huawei from the 5G network could have consequences.

“I think the people in Ottawa should be a little worried, and they should remember what the former Chinese ambassador to Ottawa, Lu Shai, said a few years ago. He said, “If Canada doesn’t allow Huawei to participate in 5G in Canada, there will be retaliation.” .” , as Guy Saint-Jacques mentions.

Remember that this country, without publicly admitting it, also imprisoned Michaels for espionage after the arrest of director Meng Wanzhou by the Canadian authorities.

“In that case, I wouldn’t worry about Canadians living in China, and I don’t think China would take Canadians hostage, because they do it in cases where people are arrested for spying,” he said.

According to the former ambassador, on the other hand, China may be tempted to hit the Canadian economy.

“We export a lot of products to China. They will look at what we are exporting. What else can they get, and I think they will want to give an example. Make Canada a model for other countries that might be inclined to reject Huawei, and you tell them, ‘If you do that, look to what will happen to you, which is the same as in Canada,” the former ambassador explains.

