Pierre Francois Legendre’s career in five souvenir photos

Beautiful roles

in the movie Quebec Montrealreleased in 2002, the first film by Ricardo Troji, Pierre Francois

Performer … Pierre François, a tortured young man (with Isabel Blaise, Julie Le Breton, Benoit Gwen) on Highway 20. Once he left the Conservatoire d’art Dramatique de Québec in 1997, roles were restricted to the actor, both on stage and in cinema or on TV.

teen idol

In 2004, nearly 20 years ago, the actor participated in the youth sitcom set Once in troubleFrom VRAK TV. He gets the role of John, one of four teenagers who run a small problem-solving business, despite their lack of experience. The show was so successful that it ran for ten seasons.

This is my dear Carlos

Carlos, one of the first major TV roles in Pierre Francois’ career. Along with Catherine Trudeau as the eternal teens of the series Invincibles Nicknamed Lyne-la-pas-fine, he perfectly embodied the relaxed character, associated with a pact of absolute freedom with his friends. A great TV series that aired for three seasons on Radio Canada in 2005.

More than 85 productions

In addition to playing in about 30 plays and almost as many TV series, we have seen Pierre Francois Legendre in dozens of films, including comedies. In a galaxy near you 2, in the shoes of the governor’s advisor (photo) played by Alexis Martin. He was also a director for ten years.

Awards

In the movie Gabriel Pelletier, fear of waterFilmed in 2010, the actor embodies the anxious Sergeant Surprenant. Thanks to this role, he was awarded the Best Actor Award at the Liege International Crime Film Festival. Three years later, Olivier was awarded Best Director for the Denis Drollet Show.