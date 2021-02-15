Huawei Canada is defending Meng Wanzhou, but rejecting the conviction of the arrest of two Canadians

Huawei Canada Vice President of Government Affairs defended Chinese CFO Meng Wanzhou, who is being held at home in Vancouver, on Sunday, but declined to condemn the detention of Canadians in China as revenge.

“The company did not do anything wrong. We were transparent in all of our interactions,” Morgan Elliott told Global.

However, he refused to comment on the arrest of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, on charges of espionage, by the Chinese authorities, which did not reveal any evidence of this, or compare their detention in prisons to preventing the visit of M.I am Wanzhou, who is visiting her family in a Vancouver residence where she lives, awaiting the end of her appeal over her extradition to the United States, where the US authorities want to indict her.

“These are procedures that were done outside the company,” Elliott said. We are not a political entity and we are not a political government. We are a technology company that wants to do business in Canada. We want everyone to go home. “

He told Global: “It is a political situation that requires political discussions and political solutions.”

Therefore, Mr. Elliott refused to comment on the position of the Chinese government on this whole issue and the arrest of the two Canadians who had been in prison for more than two years in China.

Arrested in Canada in 2018 at the request of the Americans, Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of the world’s No. 1 5G equipment company, is accused of bank fraud by the United States. The Canadians were arrested soon after.