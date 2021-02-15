He defeated the Raptors before hitting the road again

The Toronto Raptors suffered a second straight loss on Sunday, this time with a score of 116-112 in favor of the Minnesota Timber Wolves.

Carl Anthony Townes scored 7 of 20 points late in the fourth quarter as Timber Wolves won. Malik Beasley (20 points) and Anthony Edwards (18 points) loaned him.

The Raptors had a chance to equalize late in the match after Beasley was knocked off the field 12.1 seconds before the match. But Pascal Siakam missed a disputed shot.

Jordan McLaughlin settled the game with two free throws, with 3.7 seconds remaining. The Minnesota team got 69% of their shots in the second half.

Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 24 points, while Fred Van Fleet and Norman Powell scored 22 points each. Siakam finished the match with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Raptors returned to their caretaker home in one game, after six games six games away from Tampa Bay where they set a record 4-2.

Bucks will host the Torontonians for the next two games, Tuesday and Thursday, in Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo is second in the Eastern League, while Siakam is fighting for a place at the knockout table.