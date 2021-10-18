Hugo Holly changes the team – Le Courier Sud

Saint Perpetu. Professional cyclist Hugo Holley joins Team Israel Emerging Team (ISN). He just signed a contract with her for three years.

“I am really happy to join ISN. I look forward to contributing to the success of the team and the support of my teammates, while continuing my development as a top rider. I am convinced that great things happen when we unite,” said the Saint-Purpio native.

He remembers that the team has strong Canadian roots. Her co-owner, Sylvain Adams, was born in Montreal. “Joining this team was an obvious choice given Sylvain’s tireless efforts to promote cycling in Canada. We know each other very well and have always been keeping an eye on the team’s path. I am also happy to meet friends from Quebec and Canada,” adds the cyclist, who will be riding alongside Michael Woods, Guillaume Boivin, James Piccoli, and Alexander Catford.

This new stage in the Olympic athlete’s career does not mark the end of his relationship with Premier Tech. “Over the past four seasons with Astana – Premier Tech, I have developed a friendship with many members of the company’s team and especially with Jean Bélanger, President and CEO. He is a true cycling fan and I would like to thank him for his continued support. I will definitely stay close to him and Premier Tech to continue promoting cycling in Canada.”

The sprinter finished his race with Astana – Premier Tech in a big way. “I have learned a lot with this team. Over the past few seasons, I have developed not only as a runner but also as a man. This experience opened my mind and brought me a lot,” concludes the Quebec rider, ready for the 2022 season.