hull landing | Imperial cinema closed indefinitely

The Imperial Cinema, located in the heart of downtown Montreal, must close its doors indefinitely. Moviegoers who were due to attend a show in the building on Friday night were evacuated, according to information he obtained. Journalism.

choral laplante

Journalism

Film fans were gearing up to watch SUPREMES at Imperial Cinemas early in the evening, as part of the Cinemania Festival, which has been in full swing since Tuesday. Then the event organizers had to vacate the room, after being informed of the problems in the building structure.

Consultants recommended the temporary closure of the Imperial Cinema due to deterioration in the northeastern corner of the building. We will follow the next steps recommended by these experts, and if at some point all goes well, we will be able to resume activities,” we read in a press release from the festival organization.

Imperial confirms the information. “After a situation beyond our control which has affected part of the building’s structure, the Imperial Cinema, for prevention and on the advice of the advisors, should proceed with the temporary closure of its facilities,” the Imperial Cinema Administration wrote to Journalism. The cinema hopes to “be able to resume its activity soon.”

Cinemania has temporarily suspended the sale of tickets for Friday night theater shows. Online sessions are proceeding normally.