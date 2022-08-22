TV | Eight documentaries to watch

UFOs, marine exploration, mass tourism, and autumnal documentaries Anatomy of the World and History. A look at eight distinct films or series.

block kings

Casa is interested in a section less covered in emissions for real estate: apartment buildings. block kings It tracks landlords with ten thousand “doors” and tells of the challenges they face on a daily basis, from prospecting to renting through the inevitable business.

From now, Tuesday at 8 pm, at Casa

The last tourist

Image provided by CRAVE movie scene The last tourist

The desire to explore the world is deeply rooted in us. However, mass tourism is destroying the planet and communities. The last tourist It delves into the perverse effects of economic slavery, human misery, and animal exploitation with frank and brutal frankness, while suggesting possible solutions to rethink our ways of travel. A shocking film driven by the desire for change.

From the 11th of September in Creve

The fascinating history of science in Quebec

Photo provided by SAVOIR Media In 10 episodes of 15 minutes each, the series The fascinating history of science in Quebec He talks about research and scientific discoveries here.

Did you know that there was a secret nuclear laboratory on the slopes of Mount Royal in the 1940s? This is one of the things we can learn and deepen The fascinating history of science in Quebec Which, in 10 15-minute episodes, revisits major milestones in local scientific history. The series will be broadcast in the evening on TV, but will also be available online.

Wednesdays at 10pm at Savoir Media, starting September 14

Jair Bolsonaro: Another Brazil

Photo by Sergio Lima, AFP Jair Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro, often described as a “Brazilian Trump,” will seek re-election on October 2. Jair Bolsonaro: Another Brazil This depicts a politician who made racist, misogynistic and homophobic statements and celebrates the military regime that brutally ruled Brazil from 1964 to 1985.

September 20, 8 p.m. Fantastic reports on RDI

Janet and her daughters

PHOTO PHILIPPE BOIVIN, LA PRESSE ARCHIVES Janet Bertrand at the Montreal Book Fair in 2021

Janet Bertrand’s imprint in our society is that documentary director Lea Clermont Dion refers to all Quebec women as “Janet’s daughters.” his movie Janet and her daughters The evaluation, with a particular focus on gender equality and testimonies from women such as Guylaine Tremblay, Martine Delvaux, Claudia Larochelle, and many others. A story of respect with a capital R.

October 12, 8 p.m., in Télé-Québec

Magellan’s Extraordinary Voyage

Photo provided by TV5 Magellan’s Extraordinary Voyage

500 years ago this month, the survivors of Magellan’s expedition completed the first-ever circumnavigation of the Earth. Based on other things on the record written by Italian Antonio Pigafetta, Magellan’s Extraordinary Voyage He tells the greatness and the dangers of this campaign that changed the face of the world. The series mixes real footage with animated sequences to give a measure of the perilous three-year journey from which Magellan himself, who died in the Philippines in 1521, never returned.

Mondays at 8pm, starting October 17th, on TV5

immigrant hearts

Photo provided by the channel channel immigrant hearts

love has no limits? The truth is not so simple. immigrant hearts Interested in couples who include someone who has just arrived in Canada or is still waiting for their visa. The series will of course show the bureaucratic side of these international lovers, but it will also delve into the challenges of integrating and building romantic relationships between couples of different cultures.

Wednesdays at 8 p.m., starting on November 2, in Kanal in

UFO in Ottawa

Photo from the documentary UFO in Ottawa, provided by Channel D UFO in Ottawa

We never tire of UFO stories. And it’s not all about Roswell. UFO in Ottawa He digs into the decades-old story of the crash of such an object near the Canadian capital. The hour-long documentary investigation attempts to separate fact from fiction.

November 14, 8 pm, Channel D