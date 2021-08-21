Human Resources: CBC Litigation Department in the dock

Radio Canada’s dispute management tactics are under analysis. On the sidelines of the controversial departure of Pascal Nadeau from Montreal, Newspaper I learned that at ICI Quebec, the investigative techniques of a broadcaster in an ongoing case are the subject of a confrontation.

• Read also: The Pascal Nadeau case: a statement deemed ‘dishonest’

• Read also: Departure from Radio Canada: Federation supports Pascal Nadeau

Radio Canada’s position in the case of Daniel Coulomb, this photographer, editor and photographer who worked at ICI Quebec from 2014 to February 2021, demonstrates how far the company is willing to go for its ends, according to our sources.

Paid without pay for what he described as a “web of lies” (allegedly throwing a red light and refusing to wear a mask while driving a broadcaster’s vehicle), Daniel Coulomb filed a harassment complaint this fall.

With the support of the Operators Union of Radio Canada (STTRC-CSN), this employee with seven years of service then filed a complaint with Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) challenging the impartiality of the investigator who had his file.

Document discarded

On February 12, in response to this complaint, ESDC’s health and safety officer, under Canadian labor law, issued a voluntary compliance promise that called on Radio Canada for a new investigation, given suspicions of bias.

The announcer ignored this document.

On March 2, Daniel Coulomb received a letter from Radio Canada’s Human Resources Department explaining the findings of the investigation. This report noted errors and omissions, but denied allegations of harassment.

The official order from the ESDC, directing the CBC to appoint a new investigator, came a week later, on March 9.

This story is not over yet. Radio Canada is challenging the latest order before the Canadian Council on Industrial Relations.

At STTRC-CSN, we regret that Radio Canada ignored the promise of voluntary compliance and continued investigation.

According to a STTRC-CSN newsletter dated July 2, the handling of harassment complaints by union employees against managers is “more than in doubt.”

The STTRC-CSN also confirms the entry into force of legislation, on January 1, under which those responsible for conducting investigations must reach consensus among all parties.

” accidental “

The interview took place in magazineThe president of the Radio Canada Workers’ Union, Pierre Tousignant, interrupted: the company refuses to submit to it and continues to use the same people.

“What we observe in the union is ‘as if by chance’: as if by chance, often the same company used; as if by chance, often the same interviewer; and, fortunately, we can often copy and paste the conclusions.”

In an email sent to magazineThe public broadcaster said it had nothing to add other than Thursday’s update in a press release.