Human Rights in Iran | The first US sanctions in the Biden era

(Washington) The US government, which wants to return to the Iran nuclear deal, announced its first sanctions against Iranian officials on Tuesday, in the name of defending human rights.

France Media

Concretely, these are secondary measures: Two Revolutionary Guards, the ideological army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, are barred from entering the United States for their role in the harsh interrogations of detainees.

“Today at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, we clearly expressed our concern about the violations that the Iranian government is still responsible for towards its own citizens, including the unfair detention of too many people in deplorable conditions,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement. .

“We will continue to consider all appropriate means to hold accountable those responsible for human rights violations and violations in Iran,” he said.

The Biden administration promised to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal from which former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States, if Tehran also respects its commitments in this field.

For this purpose, the new US government will have to lift the economic sanctions that were lifted under this agreement, but were reinstated in 2018.

On the other hand, he pledged to continue to pressure Iran on other issues, including human rights.