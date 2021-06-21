Hurricane causing damage in Maskoch

Environment Canada confirmed that the cone, which was photographed and then shared on social networks by many netizens, was indeed a hurricane.

However, the agency cannot determine the exact location of the landmass or the strength of the winds.

We also don’t know, at this time, if the event caused any injuries.

A witness, who was working for a company at the time of the meteorological phenomenon, reported significant damage.

There is a lot of damage to the surfaces In an interview with Hugues Jobin Live with Patrice Roy.

There are houses divided into two parts. There are branches that entered the houses. There are trees that fell on the vehicles. Quote from:Hughes Gubin, watch

I was sure the store would be all over the place He said, explaining that the hurricane had passed Only in front, diagonally .

I threw myself to the ground I was so scared, to make sure I was safe He said, still looking shaky.

He says police, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene.

A destroyed building in the Chemin Saint-Henri district of Mascouche. Photo: Radio Canada

Other Makosh residents lamented the damage, including trees several decades old from being completely destroyed.

The damage is enormous. But the people of Maskoch, together, we shall rise. We have no choice John commented, saddened by the massive collapse of his father’s property.

Watching a severe thunderstorm

Severe thunderstorms occur in southern Quebec. Other sectors of Lanaudière experienced severe storm episodes, as in Montérégie.

In Quebec City, Environment Canada monitored A severe thunderstorm may produce a hurricane in the Lévis and Saint-Lambert sectors for about an hour.