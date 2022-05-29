Hurricane hits Mexico

Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 09:20 – Agatha became the first hurricane to form in the Pacific basin, and the consequences of its passage could be devastating.

Briefly :

The southern coast of Mexico was affected;

350+ mm of rain in some areas;

Sustainable winds of up to 155 km/h.

Agatha reached the status of a Category 1 hurricane Sunday morning. The intensification of the strong system is expected to continue, reaching the threshold of a Category 2 hurricane before making landfall. It is moving at a speed of 5 km / h towards the coast of Mexico, which is supposed to hit it on Monday.

So it shouldn’t reach a force worthy of a major hurricane, but can still sow chaos in its path.

Officially, hurricane season begins on May 15 in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Serious consequences?

The potential effects of this storm are diverse. First of all, the risks of floods and landslides are very present. The Salina Cruz region will be particularly affected by heavy rain, with 350+mm of rain expected by next Tuesday. The surrounding areas will receive between 50 and 200 mm of rain.

Monday’s gusts will also be accompanied by winds of up to 155+ km/h, especially in the south of the country. A power outage is expected.