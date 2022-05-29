iOS 16 and macOS 13: Big and Small Changes Expected at WWDC22

One week before WWDC22, we still do not know the new features of future operating systems that Apple will not fail to offer us. McGorman Bloombergstays the stray he was able to collect behind the scenes, there are some worthwhile little things which he collects in the news Sunday.

on the side of theiOS 16Away The screen is always on From the iPhone 14 Pro and the revised and improved lock screen, it is expected that there will be a decrease in notifications (focus mode should be Take advantage of improvements). The Messages app will integrate more functionality of the “social network” type, particularly with regard to voice messages (perhaps inspired by chat rooms in club house ?).

The Health app should also receive some new features, even if it’s not an iPad and Mac (snif) adaptation. ” Lots of new jobs It will work in tandem with the Apple Watch — says Gurman, without specifying on his part. The surprise will be in the WWDC keynote!

Watch OS 9 It will also have the right to make changes in the dials, which is the “low consumption” mode Will appearNavigation can also be improved (is he talking about plan routes?).

tvOS 16 It would fit more in the connected home, again without Gorman saying more. for macOS 13We can expect a redesign of some apps as well as a new interface (finally!) for System Preferences. Settings will be organized by app, as in iOS.