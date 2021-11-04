Hurricanes avoid the trap

The Carolina Hurricanes came from behind to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Wednesday night at United Center to remain unbeaten this season.

With nine consecutive wins to start the season, “Canes” is just one step away from setting the NHL record. This was founded by Toronto Maple Leafs from 1993-1994 and Buffalo Sabers from 2006-2007.

Halfway through the match, the Black Hawks were 3-1 ahead, Alex DeBrinkat scored a brace, while Patrick Kane was the home team’s top scorer.

With his first goal in the National Hockey League (NHL), Seth Jarvis changed the pace of the game. Thanks to Derek Stepan, who scored the visitors’ first goal, the 19-year-old beat Marc-Andre Fleury in a breakup with a gentle trick.

Jesper Fast tied the match after just 17 seconds in the third inning. Three minutes later, Martin Necas scored the winning goal with a shot that surprised the Quebec goalkeeper between the bandages.

Across the ice, Fredrik Andersen scored his eighth win in as many matches. He has blocked 27 hawks balls.

Already 20 points for Draisaitl

In Edmonton, Leon Drysittle scored twice as head of a assist to help the Oilers beat the Nashville Predators 5-2.

The German, winner of the Art Ross Cup in 2019-20, reached the 20-point plateau (nine goals and 11 assists) after just nine matches. He’s ahead of the pointers column, teammate Conor McDavid, who gives him a point.

Draisaitl opened the scoring for Power-play in the first frame and then netted the winning net early in the third with a shot that was as accurate as it was sharp.

The Oilers’ offensive talent gave goalkeeper Conor Ingram a tough time, only making his second start in the National Hockey League. The 24-year-old janitor has performed in 25 shows, and was also thwarted by Kailer Yamamoto and Devin Shore. Jesse Poliojarvi completed the score in an empty net.

Meanwhile, Mikko Koskinen saved 30 of the Predators’ 32 shots for his sixth win of the season.