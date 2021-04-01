I regret to tell you this news … from Bruno Picard – a miracle every day

good morning my friend),

I know in advance that this message will grieve you a lot and I am sorry.

The last few months have been very difficult for me. I have suffered multiple very strong personal attacks on social media and recently faced public accusations.

I prayed and prayed for the Lord in fasting to know what to do and how to respond. For months, I preferred to remain silent and refrain from pushing evil into evil, which I will continue to do.

But all these pressures affected my health. Today I am very physically weak and without a spring. I have to manage this priority and convenience.

My doctor and friends invited me to take a break, and time to let the storm pass and get on my feet, by the grace of God. So I’ll be putting on hold all my activities for some time, including writing A Miracle Every Day.

I count on your support and prayers, for me, my family and the church, all of them very affected by what is happening to me at this most difficult time in my life.

Of course, I don’t want the “everyday miracle” to stop at all. Because I love you so deeply. I pray for you and carry you to my heart.

But today I have to take a break. At the end of this week, therefore the “miracle of every day” will be paused.In coordination with TopChrétien, another solution is found which is the broadcaster.

I am so sorry to report this news, especially very surprisingly. I do it with tears. I wish it was otherwise. But my health is at risk and I have to listen to my relatives and my doctor. I will continue to pray for each of you. Thank you for your understanding.

With all my passion,

Press release from TopChrétien, “A Miracle Every Day” service anchor:

Dear reader of the Everyday Miracle Book,

ZeWatchers, the Christian company that produces content forA miracle every day“We have been informed that Bruno Picard is on sick leave for an indefinite period. If you did not know, TopChrétien is the broadcaster for this service. We thank you in advance for joining us in prayer for this position.

Thus, as of April 5, 2021, new content has contributed to the service.A miracle every day“ It will be paused.

We understand that this is difficult news for you who are using this service. Because we want to continue to bless and encourage you on a daily basis, we offer you these two resources:

Thought for todayExcellent daily meditation suggested by various authors pRecognized in Francophonie (Patrice Martorano, Yannis Gautier, Catherine Gott, David Nolent, Joyce Meyer, Jean-Louis Gillard, Bob Gass, etc.),

TopBible With the ability to register inThe Bible in 3 yearsOn the video.

We will get back to you as soon as more information is available to share with you.

With the entire TopChrétien team, we express our sympathy with you and keep you in our prayers. We remain at your disposal if you feel the need.

God bless you,