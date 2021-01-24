“I think it was a very clean body scan.”

Vancouver Canucks defender Tyler Meyers returned Sunday’s hit to Joel Jeremiah on Thursday, indicating that he considers his game perfectly legal.

In period three, when the score was 6-3 in favor of the Montreal Canadiens, Myers hit Jeremiah in the head near the bay window in the neutral zone. Finn did not see the blow coming and suffered a concussion.

If Myers receives a large penalty after the streak, the National Hockey League (NHL) decides not to award him an additional penalty. As a result, he had to defend himself in a fierce fist fight against Joel Edmundson on Saturday.

“I think it was a very clean hit,” Myers said in a videoconference on Sunday. Arguably it wasn’t necessary given the outcome, but I had no intention of hurting Joel. The explanation given by the NHL was correct. I certainly don’t think it was a hit to the head. “

Problems

Either way, the Canucks lost two of their three straight matches against the Habs, and this blow is far from being at the center of internal discussions. The club collected only four points in seven matches under the record 2-5-0.

“It is disappointing that we are not achieving these victories,” said striker Bo Horvat. We have new guys, guys coming and [qui n’ont pas eu] Plenty of training and pre-match time. It takes time. With a short season, we know we have to roll the ball and find ways to win. “

Cancuks will have a chance to put things right with the Ottawa Senator visiting a three-game series starting Monday. The National Capital Club is the only one ranked after the Canucks in the Northern Division.