NHL: Five files that will get the ink flowing this summer

Once again, the off-season NHL is likely to be full of twists and turns, with some players more active than others. Here are some of the files that will be moving in the summer before the next campaign starts:

Le Kraken de Seattle

The 32nd league team could easily act as captain for next season if they played their cards in a similar way to what the Vegas Golden Knights did when they entered, with multiple trades. Kraken will have the opportunity to build their entire squad through the expansion draft on July 21, as well as hold the second round of the next draft.

amateur project

32 teams at the Pittman Arena will be able to add good prospects to their squad on July 23-24, as part of the Amateur Draft. Defensesman Owen Power and forward Matthew Benners tend to hear their names in the top two, respectively, options that belong to the Buffalo Sabers and Kraken. However, two University of Michigan skaters have expressed their desire to compete in the university next season. With the pandemic, many hopes have not been played out or not much has been played during the last campaign, which could lead to some surprises.

Jack Eichel

The relationship between the Sabers Organization and star player Jack Eichel appears to have reached a point of no return. The 24-year-old could wear a new kit at the start of next season and the speculation isn’t going to end anytime soon. The striker could attract a large majority of teams in the ring, and he is the one who has maintained at least one point average per game in two of his six seasons in the National League.

Free agents with compensation

The group of free agents with compensation is particularly interesting this year, with a few names such as defenders Cal Makar, Quinn Hughes and Miro Heskanen, as well as forwards Elias Peterson, Andrei Svichnikov and Brady Tkachuk. There have been a few hostile performances in recent years, but that didn’t stop Montreal Canadiens general manager Mark Bergiveen from taking a shot with Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho in 2019.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning has delayed the salary issue for a season due to the long absence of Russian striker Nikita Kucherov. However, if the Florida team wishes to lift the Stanley Cup for the third time in a row, in 2022, general manager Julian Presboa will have to be creative in order to respect the payroll, which has been maintained at $81.5 million, without having to defeat “`. fully ”. revenge.