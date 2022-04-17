Idénergie: Darrieus, a personnel tidal turbine that turns waterways into free electricity

Tidal turbines are not a new concept. Converting hydropower to electricity is a technology that has been around for a long time. However, this did not stop the Canadian company Idénergie from designing its own hydraulic turbines. It’s called Darius, it’s a compact device Primarily intended for private use. In fact, it can produce up to 12 kilowatt hours of electrical energy per day, which is equivalent to 360 kilowatt hours per month. Power is enough to provide the family with energy. For information, in France we consume an average of 390 kWh of electricity per month, or just over 4600 kWh per year.

Renewable energy, freely accessible

“A continuous source of energy, taking advantage of the multiple advantages of tidal turbines”, this is a designer slogan Darius turbine. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Idénergie aims to build a green future through its innovative technologies revolving around solar and tidal energy. Regarding the Darius turbines, for example, it was designed to allow the family to have green electricity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, free of charge.

High quality components for long life

As shown above, the turbine is capable of producing just over 10 kWh of electrical energy per day. To achieve this feat, the manufacturer claims to have chosen dStrong components that stand the test of time. The alternator for example is 100% waterproof, while the mounting bracket is made of stainless steel. NACAS blades are interchangeable for easy installation. There is also talk of a waterproof connector, It carries fresh water and sea water. It should be noted that the installation of the turbine does not require any specific experience.

Eco turbines

The environmental impact of the equipment is also not underestimated, being in harmony with marine fauna and flora. In this regard, be aware that Idénergie states on its website that its turbines have been the subject of studies attesting their safety to the aquatic ecosystem. Thanks to the noble metals that make up it, especially aluminum, Darius does not interact with the environment.

“The Idénergie tidal turbine is equipped with a Darrieus turbine. This model of turbine, derived primarily from wind turbines, was chosen for its simplicity in manufacture and installation. It can accommodate a depth of only two feet (60 cm) which greatly increases the potential of the rivers in which the turbines can operate. The best quality is that the blades are inexpensive and can be easily replaced and shipped if broken.” energy

Moreover, the object consists of Materials that can be recycled. In addition to its hydro turbines, the Canadian company also offers PV solutions. Idénergie especially designs solar panels and inverters designed for private and professional use. For more information visit http://idenergie.ca.