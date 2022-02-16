Ikea will have a new address in Boisbriand this summer

Ikea Canada will open its first planning center in Quebec in Boisbriand, on Montreal’s north shore, during the summer of 2022.

The planning center will be located in the Faubourg Boisbriand shopping complex.

Planning Center Boisbriand will provide planning services by appointment only in order to provide a personalized experience. “It will feature a selection of hand-picked items for customers to touch and experience,” Ikea said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Since the start of the pandemic, 60% of Canadians have made changes to their places of residence in order to meet new needs resulting from remote work and home education, in particular.

“The IKEA Planning Center is just one of the many ways we are transforming our business to offer new touch points and services to customers to meet their needs and deliver affordable and relevant home furnishings,” says Eri Mathie, Director of National Business Development and Transformation at IKEA Canada.

Purchases made at the Planning Center can be delivered directly to the home “or picked up at an IKEA pick-up point, including PenguinPickUp located at 5565, Rue Robert Borassa, Laval (Quebec).”

Ikea has about 30 planning centers around the world in cities such as Copenhagen, Berlin, Moscow, London and New York.