The Degrassi series will be re-launched in 2023

The first TV series in this universe, Al-Degersy Street children, from 1979 to 1986 on CBC. Four different versions followed, Degrassi Junior High (1987-1989); High degree (1989-1991); Degrassi : The new generation (2001-2015) and Degrassi : new class (2016-2017).

The series has enjoyed continued popularity since its inception, reaching teenage audiences by depicting the adventures, joys and tragedies of young Degrassi High School students.

He allowed to start several careers, in particular, rapper Drake. The latter played for several years Jimmy Brooks, a disabled basketball player, in Degrassi: The New Generation.

simply titled DegrassiThis new 10-part series is produced by Canadian copyright owner WildBrain and will be developed by creators Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen.