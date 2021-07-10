“I’m living a nightmare” – Jean Pascal

“I feel like I’ve been in a nightmare for six weeks. I’m so embarrassed by this situation. I let my fans, my family and my team down. I’m so sorry.”

• Read also: Pascal, fallen hero

These are the first words in a statement from Jean Pascal that will be published on the boxer’s social media in the coming hours. Newspaper from Montreal Exclusively, late Friday night.

In this letter, it is not only the athlete who speaks, but also the man of heart we have known since the beginning of his career.

“I know people won’t believe what I have to say. It’s true because I understand that all that matters is my next actions and not all I can say.

“I didn’t take illegal substances on purpose, but at the end of the day, I am responsible for everything I use. I take the blame for everything that happened. It won’t happen again.”

wants to come back

Pascal has no intention of ending his career on this disappointing note. He is well aware that he will have to show a white claw to get back into the ring.

He will have to prove to his team, promoters and potential opponents that he can be clean again.

“I have no problem doing all the tests required by the IBF. My manager [Greg Leon] He was in constant contact with DrReturn Margaret Goodman [VADA]And you just signed up for the same program as the excellent Nonito Donaire.

“This testing protocol allows inspectors to come and test me, 365 days a year, seven days a week, at all hours of the day.”

It ends with confirming his return to the ring by the end of the year.

He wrote, “I’ll be back on top soon.” I see myself wearing another Champion belt around my waist next year. I can visualize it. Now is the time to get back in the gym, work hard and make sacrifices to make it happen.”

In this letter, there is no word for his team members. Will he continue his relationship with Stéphane Laroche in order to complete the episode together as originally planned? This is an unanswered question at the moment.