Immerse yourself in a fantasy world thanks to the Comiccon event in Winnipeg

A world of fantasy and characters was on the second floor in a large hall at the Winnipeg Convention Center from October 29 to 31.

We came because other organizers stopped organizing events [à Winnipeg]. The convention center called us in 2019 and after two months of research we said: ‘Yes, we’re going to Winnipeg’ , says the Director of Programming Montreal Comiccon Who organizes the event among others Comic Con In Winnipeg, Corporal Cliff.

“The organization was used to having a showroom,” says Cliff Caporale. He explains that this year, people will have access to multiple rooms if they purchase a ticket. Photo: CBC/Travis Golby

The event did not happen in Winnipeg in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This year, all participants were required to wear a mask and those eligible for vaccination had double immunity against COVID-19.

More than 125 booths have been set up in a large auditorium at the Winnipeg Convention Center. Photo: CBC/Travis Golby

The organizers chose to adapt the event.

We have two rooms. Could [que nous occuperons] More places next year where people can go to listen to comic book specialists and see celebrities on stage, and that’s included in their admission ticket.

In previous years, participants had to pay an additional admission ticket to speak to guest artists.

A car has arrived from Texas

For more than 10 years, Eric Simpson owned a car like one of the ones in the TV series supernatural, a Chevrolet Impala 1967.

The TV series tells the story of two brothers who investigate paranormal phenomena.

I’ve always loved cars in TV series , In reference to supernaturalAnd but also Night RidesAnd Ghostbusters And Starsky and Hutch.

He recently had to travel to Dallas, Texas to have his car repaired.

There were all the parts needed to fix my car […] I had transmission and engine problems.

Mr. Simpson then roamed US roads for three days to finally be ready with a refurbished car for the event in Winnipeg.

This weekend, present the car to curious or fans of the series.

Comiccon organizers wanted to get my car. They know me through other Comiccon events. They know people are crazy [la Chevrolet 67] Impala. Quote from:Eric Simpson, Presenter at Comiccon

Eric Simpson bought his 67 Chevrolet Impala, 11 years ago. Photo: Radio Canada / Zoe Le Gallic Massey

Fashion of all kinds

The event was attended by 14,000 visitors.

Maggie Slivinski plays Ahsoka Tano and Peter Slivinski enjoys playing Obi-Wan Kenobi, both Star Wars characters. Photo: Radio Canada / Zoe Le Gallic Massey

Ryan Smoluk created his own character for the Comiccon event held in the capital of Manitoba. Photo: Radio Canada / Zoe Le Gallic Massey

Cliff Caboral hopes to see 20,000 to 30,000 people at the event next year.