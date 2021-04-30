In India, a disaster, with or without a variable

Poor management of the epidemic It had been mentionedFor example, the sanitary measures were relaxed in February and the response slowed in March, when the first red flags appeared from the second wave. Delay Add to the problem the vaccination campaign took: only 2% of the population was vaccinated at the start of the week. Finally, extreme poverty, in certain regions or neighborhoods, facilitates the spread of the virus.

More what about Really the famous variant named “Indian”, or B.1.617? Despite all the attention it brought, It is not clear yet If we can attribute to it the acceleration of the epidemic. In fact, it has not yet been proven that this variant is more transmissible. Unlike the British variant (B.1.1.7), which is one and a half times more transmissible, it is also present in India – by early April, it has even become the predominant form of the virus in Punjab.

Currently, B.1.617 is a “form of interest”. Don’t belong Always not To the category of “worrisome variables” of most concern (A variant of anxietyUnlike their British, Brazilian and South African counterparts: