En juillet, les exportations de biens de consommation ont enregistré la plus forte baisse, de 14,3%, sous l’effet de l’important recul de 49,1% des exportations de produits pharmaceutiques qui a fait suite à la hausse marquée observée in juan. (Photo: The Canadian Press)

Ottawa – In July, Canada’s merchandise exports fell 2.8% and imports fell 1.8%.

As a result, Statistics Canada calculated that Canada’s merchandise trade surplus with the world shrank from $4.9 billion in June to $4.1 billion in July.

En juillet, les exportations de biens de consommation ont enregistré la plus forte baisse, de 14,3%, sous l’effet de l’important recul de 49,1% des exportations de produits pharmaceutiques qui a fait suite à la hausse marquée observée in juan.

On the other hand, exports of energy products decreased by 4.2% in July. This was the first monthly decline of the year.

As for imports, a decrease was observed in seven out of eleven product divisions. Imports of miscellaneous goods and supplies recorded the largest decrease, by 9.8%. Imports of energy products, for their part, declined by 10.2% in July.

Statistics Canada added that exports to the United States, Canada’s main trading partner, fell 2.2% in July, while imports from the United States rose 0.7%. As a result, Canada’s trade surplus with the United States increased from $13.3 billion in June to $11.8 billion in July.

Meanwhile, imports from countries other than the United States fell 5.7% in July, while exports to those same countries fell 4.8%. The merchandise trade deficit with countries other than the United States narrowed, from $8.4 billion in June to $7.8 billion in July, the smallest deficit observed since January.