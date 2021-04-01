Even without three beginners, thunder defeats birds of prey

Mikhailuk fired 9 of his 14 shots from the field. He achieved the highest level this season in points and added 9 rebounds.

Musa Brown scored 20 points, scored 11 rebounds, and Isaiah Ruby added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, who finished their streak of defeats three times. He led the Oklahoma City Raptors 64-35 team in rebounds.

The Thunder has been deprived of three regular entrees. Quebec Logins will miss Dort due to the NBA’s concussion protocol, Canadian Shay Gilgus Alexander suffers from a right foot injury and Darius Bazley is recovering from a left shoulder injury.

Gary Trent Jr. scored the highest of his career with 31 points, while OG Anunoby scored 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors, who lost 13 of their last 14 games.

Raptors goalkeeper Kyle Lowry was unavailable due to an injury to his right foot. He played 24 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday but missed Sunday’s match.

Trent scored 20 first-half points to help the Raptors return to the locker room by a 67-59 lead. The Torontonians managed 52% of their shots off the field in the first 24 minutes of the match.

The Raptors’ lead narrowed to two points in the fourth quarter and Thunder took the lead. Mykhailiuk landed heavily and called with a three-point throw that insulted his opponents.