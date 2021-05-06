In the midst of a pandemic, a retirement party is at the Canada Post

(Ontario) Canada Post employees in Mississauga, Ontario branch, who celebrated their colleague’s retirement last April, violated sanitary measures.

Choral Laplant

Journalism

It was Global News who revealed this, posting photos of the evening. Some employees wore the mask, others were not. Social distancing measures don’t seem to be respectful in many of the pics taken at the time of the party.

In the days following the event, three employees tested positive for COVID-19. Two of them reportedly did not return to work.

This was in front of a banner displaying the phrase “happy retirement” that the participants put on the photos that a Canada Post employee had provided to Canadian media. The worker reportedly told Global News: “Management allowed this to happen.”

The Mayor of Mississauga has reacted strongly to the news. “This is terrible news. He is extremely irresponsible. If they had thrown a party at the house it wouldn’t have been any different – we would have handed over the tickets.”