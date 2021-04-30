Free entry: music and police intrigue

Marianne Poirier, alias I LA

Singer and songwriter Layla Photo: Bantum Records

Singer-songwriter presents today a new EP remember.

In the short five-piece album in English we find the atmospheric sound of Marianne Boerere. In this indie rock atmosphere, we can stick to the signature guitar melodies well.

This third album brings together songs composed in the past three years that have evolved over time.

Marianne Poirier was a part of the 2015 edition of the Musical Competition Voice. His last album, Silence as fireDate 2018.

Tania Beaumont

The album Waska Matiswen By Laura Nickway

Waska Matiswen’s Laura Nikway album produced by Musique Nomade. The picture is: Bedouin music

Today artist Atikamekw Laura Niquay releases her second album, titled Wasca Matiswen.

The new composition consists of 12 pieces in the Atikamiku language, with accents of folk rock, and provides the tremendous voice of Laura Nikwai. This one is hot, rocky, and vibrant. Low voice that surprised and mesmerized.

We also find in the album a vocal environment resulting from the nature and culture of the singer and songwriter. Wasca Matiswen It is a solid album on family, resilience, and spirituality.

To discover without fail!

Anne Jose Cameron

Webcast Les Violons du Roy

Les Violins du Roy Photo: Radio Canada

While waiting for them to return to the stage, Les Violons du Roy gives us a webcast of the Merveilles de Italie Baroque.

In association with Bourgie Hall in Montreal, the concert will be available online from May 2.

Tafelmusik’s musical director, Elisa Citterio, will be a leader and soloist and will take you with Les Violons du Roy on the path of Italian Baroque music.

This concert was presented last March in the Palais Montcalm, and it will be an opportunity to witness or re-watch a series of wonderful concerts by Albinoni, Vivaldi and Corelli.

Painful musical journey!

Wonders of Baroque Italy

Lee Violins du Roy and Eliza Citterio, conductor and violin

Online concert available from Sunday 2 May on the 14th H 30 to Sunday 16 May on 23 H

Patricia Tadros

Mare East Town

“Mare of Easttown” is a new crime series broadcast on HBO + Crave. Photo: Courtesy / HBO

A normal suburb south of Philadelphia. A tightly knit society. Rude detective. A shocking discovery. All components are ready for the gripping series detective.

Ten years after Mildred Pierce, Kate Winslet is finally back on the small screen Mare East Town. The Oscar-winning actress stars as Detective Mary Sheehan, a tormented woman with a heavy past.

When fate falls, the usual suspects are confronted. However, we are quickly learning more about the connections between the victim and the various members of society.

as in BroadchurchThe quintessential police drama of recent years, audiences quickly begin to doubt everyone and develop their own hypotheses. Author Brad Inglesby is delighted to break it up loop by episode, over unexpected turns.

Episode three of the seven episodes will be available on Crave + HBO starting Sunday, and then in French on Super Ecran starting Thursday.

Jean-Francois Blanchett