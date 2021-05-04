In the right place at the right time

(Montreal) Okay, who can we write about?

Seriously in the world, this time: How do you stay rigid against this Cole Caufield goal, his second goal in two games – sorry, his second goal in overtime in two games? Who did not hold his breath when he saw the young man in a perfect position receiving, like the day before, the pass from Geoff Petrie?

PHOTO FRANÇOIS ROY, press Geoff Petrie (26) and Joel Jeremiah (40) after Cole Caufield’s goal in overtime

In contrast to his goal against the Ottawa Senators, Caufield had plenty of time to fire the lasers that beat Jack Campbell of the Toronto Maple Leaves. But the result is the same: Al-Kindi won 3 to 2. A third successive win, obtained again after the comeback.

“He may be young, but he loves the big moments!” “Just moments after the match ended, Philip Danault shouted. Quebec emphasized with laughter that his thinking was spontaneous and not prepared for television. “But she’s in good shape, I think!”

PHOTO FRANÇOIS ROY, press Cole Caufield

Certainly. Because it is not possible to emphasize the point at which this goal was reached in time.

Incidentally, in the absence of his captain, he had three forwards Top 6 As a first-team goalkeeper, this team has just won four of their last five matches. Smiles are back, and with them confidence. This last victory is of great significance, as it was signed against the best team in the division, confirming that the other three, against two lagging teams and a difficult one, were not attributed solely to circumstances.

rating

On the eve of a trip that took a few days to Ontario, Al Kindi is now tied up in the standings with the Winnipeg Jets, who kept third in their league as they scored more victories.

But in reality, the situation does not matter. Because the first round of the playoffs, for the Habs, will be played against the Leafs or against the Edmonton Oilers, which means it will be necessary to contain Auston Matthews or Connor McDavid. Although walking has become the official activity of the epidemic, the CH Park will not be walked.

However, the Canadian, like Caufield in overtime and as Danault’s comment on his team-mate, finds himself in the right place at the right time.

Of course, the last five games of the season probably won’t turn out to be a lot of wins – though, why not? But even if her participation in the series seemed to have been obtained for a while, the Hab, throughout April, had not been able to find a real way to go. Getting into the series is good, but there is a way. And the pieces are in place for this team to reach its climax – “the climax”, as they say in Oshawa – just in time for the “real season”.

PHOTO FRANÇOIS ROY, press Aston Matthews and Philip Danault during a confrontation

Danault, once again, has listed the elements that distinguish al-Kind in recent days from the dying week of previous weeks.

“We did a strong job in terms of damage and in tough play, we got some big goals that gave us momentum, and even when we don’t score, we pass the ball really well,” said the midfield. There is still work to be done, but we are heading in the right direction. ”

Nick Suzuki talks about a “resilient” team that has been involved in three consecutive matches. “It’s not a situation we’re looking for, but it shows our personality,” he said. It will be fun by the end of the calendar. ”

On a mission

This note is even more important because it comes from Suzuki. Because this looks like he’s having fun in the midst of Tyler Toffoli and Joel Jeremiah. And in front of Geoff Petrie, too.

PHOTO FRANÇOIS ROY, press Nick Suzuki

Suzuki (3-6-9), Toffoli (4-2-6) and Petrie (1-7-8) total 23 points in the last 14 goals from CH. No more searching for the Habs locomotive.

Suzuki said he was fully aware of how much he struggled in mid-season. However, “the coaching staff continued to trust me and assigned me important tasks,” he recalls. Today reap the benefits.

Coach Dominic Ducharme, who did not hesitate to send him against the John Tavares-Danault trio, “has raised the standard of his game,” to take charge of Aston Matthews.

Ducharme added that relying on two central players with their full potential is “tremendous”: “This is what we want” as the qualifiers approach.

In other circumstances, there may be cause for concern that the offensive contribution is of little variety. But when the Danault Trio face off against the best opposition unit night after night, and when the “Cofield Effect” is in full swing, it would be gratuitous to file a complaint, even if the second and third terms on Monday evening are far from an excerpt.

Ducharme agreed, saying, “It wasn’t perfect, but we stuck out.” Especially in the second, I found that we lacked energy. Third, we had a few chances, but in the end we saw the big matches tied and got a big victory. ”

With character comes confidence. And we can also say the consistency, expected like judo for weeks, if not months.

But it might not have been any of this had it not been for the arrival of this little man Christy.

Forgive the offense in the family magazine. These words are from Philip Danault, in fact.

But we wouldn’t say otherwise.

Height Cole Caufield who else ? Of course for his goal in overtime but also for his general commitment. His constant failure ahead caused some anxiety for the defense to win at the back end of the field. In decline Alexander Romanov Probably one of his worst matches this season, so much so that he was demoted to his third duo with John Merrill. Less than 14 minutes after two games more than 20.

Match number 10 That’s how many points Nick Suzuki has earned in his last 6 matches