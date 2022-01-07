In Windows 11 and 10, Intel introduces new drivers that improve Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Intel introduces a new set of new network drivers (Wi-Fi and Bluetooth) for Windows 10 and Windows 11. These are PROSet / Wireless Software 22.100.1 and Wireless Bluetooth version 22.100.1.
Recently available, it focuses on wireless network performance. You can restore them in different ways. These new beta programs focus on solving various connectivity issues. Note that this update is offered by the company’s utility or by direct download. Deployment to OEMs may take some time.
Under Windows 10, Intel is fixing a bug that caused a problem with Wi-Fi connection expiring. Additionally, the issue preventing some wireless cards (Intel Wireless Adapter 9260 and 9560) from connecting to a WPA/AES connection has been resolved. Finally, Windows 11 is supported by PROSet / Wireless from version 22.7. For its part, version 22.100.1 introduces “functional” and security fixes. Giant insists that its drivers should be updated as soon as possible.
Regarding Bluetooth (Bluetooth Wireless Version 22.1100.1), Intel corrects the problem of poor sound quality that was observed with some sound bars during the voice call. We also have a solution to solve the broadcast quality issue with some AAC headphones. We finally found “functional” and security updates.
If you want to update your PC to Windows 10 or Windows 11, Intel offers a wizard to download and install new drivers. You can get it and install it from this Tabuk. It’s called Intel Driver and Support Assistant (Intel iDSA). You can also retrieve these drivers manually.
PROSet / Wireless Software 22.100.1 et Wireless Bluetooth version 22.100.1, note de version et lien
- Information
- Supported product
- Loading
nickname : PROSet / Wireless Software 22.100.1 et Wireless Bluetooth Version 22.100.1
Developer : Intel Corporation
environments: Windows 10 and 11
Contents.
PROSet / Wireless 22.100.1.
- Wi-Fi connection timeout due to a request to switch the channel of the access point (Win 10),
- Intel Wireless Adapter 9260 and 9560 is unable to connect to WPA/AES wireless profile when using 21.70.X driver (Windows 10),
- Windows 11 support added since Intel PROSet / Wireless Software 270.0 (Win 11),
- Intel PROSet / Wireless Software 22.100.1 has been updated to include functionality and security Users must update to the latest version, all
Wireless bluetooth version 22.100.1.
- This is the first version to provide Bluetooth drivers for the new product Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX4,
- On some systems, low sound quality may be observed via some Bluetooth speakers during a voice call,
- Fixes are being made to improve the quality of music streaming on some AAC headphones affecting some systems,
- The Intel Wireless Bluetooth 22.101 Driver has been updated to include functional and security updates Users must update to the latest version.
PROSet / Wireless 22.100.1.
- 22.100.1.1 For AX411 / AX211 / AX210 / AX201 / AX200 / 9560/9260/9462/9461 (Only available in 64-bit version)
- 20.70.27.1 For 8265/8260 (only available in 64-bit version)
- 19.51.38.2 for 7265 (Rev. D) / 3165/3168
Wireless bluetooth version 22.100.1.
- Driver version 22.100.1.1: For Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 with AX411, AX211, AX210, AX201, AX200, 9560, 9462, 9461
- Driver version 22.100.0.4: For Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 with 9260, 8260, 18260, 8265, 18265
- Driver version 20.100.10.6: For Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 with 3168, 3165, 7265, 17265
- Driver version 20.100.9.6: for Windows® 10 32-bit with 3168, 3165, 7265, 17265
Download Link .
“Proud thinker. Tv fanatic. Communicator. Evil student. Food junkie. Passionate coffee geek. Award-winning alcohol advocate.”