In Windows 11 and 10, Intel introduces new drivers that improve Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Intel introduces a new set of new network drivers (Wi-Fi and Bluetooth) for Windows 10 and Windows 11. These are PROSet / Wireless Software 22.100.1 and Wireless Bluetooth version 22.100.1.

Recently available, it focuses on wireless network performance. You can restore them in different ways. These new beta programs focus on solving various connectivity issues. Note that this update is offered by the company’s utility or by direct download. Deployment to OEMs may take some time.

Under Windows 10, Intel is fixing a bug that caused a problem with Wi-Fi connection expiring. Additionally, the issue preventing some wireless cards (Intel Wireless Adapter 9260 and 9560) from connecting to a WPA/AES connection has been resolved. Finally, Windows 11 is supported by PROSet / Wireless from version 22.7. For its part, version 22.100.1 introduces “functional” and security fixes. Giant insists that its drivers should be updated as soon as possible.

Regarding Bluetooth (Bluetooth Wireless Version 22.1100.1), Intel corrects the problem of poor sound quality that was observed with some sound bars during the voice call. We also have a solution to solve the broadcast quality issue with some AAC headphones. We finally found “functional” and security updates.

If you want to update your PC to Windows 10 or Windows 11, Intel offers a wizard to download and install new drivers. You can get it and install it from this Tabuk. It’s called Intel Driver and Support Assistant (Intel iDSA). You can also retrieve these drivers manually.

