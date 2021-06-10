Increasing cases in Ontario and settling in Quebec

Cases rose Thursday in Ontario, with 590 people infected with the coronavirus. That’s significantly more than the 411 cases the day before.

Another 11 deaths have also been reported, so much so that the country’s most populous province has had 53,077 cases and 8,931 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The number of hospitalizations decreased (516, -55), as did people requiring acute care (450, -16).

In Quebec, there were 189 cases, just over 178 infections on Wednesday, not to mention two more deaths. So far, 372,476 Quebecers have contracted the virus and 11,166 of them have died of complications.

The number of hospitalizations decreased (251, -6), but there was an increase in the number of occupied ICU beds (64, +4).

The positivity rate, which fell below 1% on Wednesday, the first since last August, remained unchanged at 0.8% after 24,315 lab analyzes.

Vaccination continues unabated in La Belle County with a total of 6,398,048 doses, including 84,936 on Wednesday.

“76% of the Quebec population over 12 years of age received the first dose. However, the target is to reach 75% in all age groups. This target has yet to be achieved between 39 and under. Everyone’s contribution will make a huge difference in the coming months. !” wrote on Twitter Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Duby.

The situation in Canada:

Ontario: 538,077 cases (8,931 deaths)

Quebec: 372,476 cases (11,166 deaths)

Alberta: 229,771 cases (2,256 deaths)

British Columbia: 145,843 cases (1,725 ​​deaths)

Manitoba: 53,403 cases (1,081 deaths)

Saskatchewan: 47,574 cases (552 deaths)

Nova Scotia: 5,707 cases (88 deaths)

New Brunswick: 2,280 cases (44 deaths)

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,360 cases (7 deaths)

Nunavut: 650 cases (4 deaths)

Prince Edward Island: 206 cases

Northwest Territories: 128 cases

Yukon: 92 cases (two deaths)

Canadian returnees: 13 cases

Total: 1,397,580 cases (25,856 deaths)