The AMPD Science Fair is taking place at the Villa of Arts in Rabat

The Moroccan Association of Owners of Small Resources (AMPD) will organize the 16th edition of its science fair under the theme “Young Rural Explorers”, at the Villa des Arts in Rabat, from May 25 to 27, 2023. The science fair allows discovery-projects of pupils of 21 schools within the framework of the educational programme. “Rural Sciences” to promote scientific education in the rural areas of the Rabat-Salé-Kenitra region. “This program allows children to discover science in a fun and interactive way, using educational tools appropriate to their age and environment,” said a statement sent to Yabiladi.

The same source added that Expo-Science is also “an opportunity for young rural explorers to present their projects and share their scientific knowledge with the general public.” “The submitted projects will cover a wide range of scientific disciplines such as water, flying/rolling machines, climate change, weather, the human body and waste, colors and lights, agriculture and chemistry,” he explained. Young rural explorers will also have the opportunity to “interact with professional scientists to discuss their projects, receive advice and explore opportunities to further their scientific careers.”

After Rabat, Expo-Science will move to Casablanca on June 16 and 17, 2023. “We encourage all members of the public to come and discover the work of these young rural explorers and support them in their efforts to develop science and technology in rural Morocco,” said the organizers.