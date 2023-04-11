Increasing migration to Itli. Declared a state of emergency, and wants the EU’s help

According to ANSA, the emergency measures, among other things, facilitate the creation of new reception centers for refugees, but also the ability to send structures in exchange for the repatriation of those who are not supposed to remain in Italy in the first place. .

We are talking about an exceptional situation, said Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci, who was governor of Sicily for five years until last month. The Italian islands will not deal with this spit on their own. The first to meet the first wave of immigrants. But let’s be clear, a state of emergency does not solve the problem, what is required is a full and responsible approach by the European Union, Musumesi added.

Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini also called on Brussels to help Italy. It is necessary for Europe to wake up and dry up. The leader of one of the two far-right parties in Italy’s coalition government, Salvini said that for years he had only spoken, but not moved a finger.

Just since Friday, those small ships carrying more than 2,000 pence have sailed to the Italian island of Lampedusa. Another 1,200 migrants are accompanied by the Italian army and are supposed to arrive in the village in the next few hours. On Monday, the Italian warship hit a ship carrying 400 migrants 250 km southeast of Sicily’s Capo Passero and a fishing boat full of 800 migrants on board 200 km from the Sicilian port of Syracuse.

The island of Lampedusa is considered a destination for immigrants, because it is the closest to Africa – about 190 kilometers from the Tunisian city of Sfax. There, the 400-capacity Pygmak Center is chronically full; Now there are about 1,800 people.

According to the Italian Ministry of the Interior, 31,290 Mediterranean migrants have arrived in Italy since the beginning of the year, while in the same period last year about 6,830 migrants arrived and in 2021 8,400.