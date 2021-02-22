India and China complete the disengagement of their forces on the Himalayan border

India announced Sunday that its forces alongside Chinese forces have completed their “disengagement” from the disputed portion of the border between the two countries in the Himalayas, after months of tension.

Also read: China accuses India of intimidation with weapons on the border

Also read: India accuses China of new border “provocations”

The last clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers in this region dates back to June 2020, and both sides were killed: 20 on the Indian side, according to New Delhi, and four on the Chinese side, according to Beijing.

This high-altitude accident, on the border of Tibet and India’s Ladakh region, was the most dangerous among the two Asian giants and nuclear powers since the Lightning War of 1962, which saw China easily win the day.

The de facto Line of Control (LAC) boundaries between India and China was not demarcated, and the two countries accused each other of encroaching on each other’s territories.

Beijing and New Delhi sent tens of thousands of additional troops and heavy weapons to the region following their clash in June.

However, in early February, after nine negotiating sessions, the two countries concluded an agreement for mutual “disengagement” of forces in one of the disputed sectors on the border.

On Sunday, the Indian Ministry of Defense, citing a joint statement with Beijing, said that during the 10th negotiation session held on Saturday, “the two sides noted with satisfaction that the disengagement of their forces on the front lines in the Panjung Lake District had ended without any problem.” .

The statement said that this is “an important step forward,” adding that “the parties agree on this.” […] To continue their dialogue and contacts, to stabilize the situation on the ground, and to seek to resolve the remaining issues in a mutually acceptable manner. “

India and China share 3,500 kilometers of border, and many of its regions are the subject of litigation, particularly in Ladakh.