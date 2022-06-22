Inflation: Quebecers pay too much in taxes, according to Minister Gerard

More one-time financial aid to citizens was ruled out before the decline, despite a record rise in inflation in May. However, Minister Eric Girard is setting the election table, acknowledging that Quebecers pay too much in taxes.

• Read also: Inflation jumped 7.7% in Canada, a record since 1983

• Read also: Fed chief admits recession is definitely a possibility

The cost of living continues to rise in Canada. Inflation was 7.7% in May, the largest annual rise since January 1983.

The finance minister understands that the increase in groceries and gas prices is affecting Quebecers. The summit may not have been reached yet. “It may be higher in June,” he said Wednesday morning at the entrance to the weekly cabinet meeting.

Stevens LeBlanc Photo Archive Finance Minister Eric Gerrard

His government plans to provide financial assistance again to citizens in the fall, after the elections. No doubt, however, is another special help during the summer. Eric Girard noted that low-income citizens received between $200 and $275 in January. Not to mention the $500 given to the majority of Quebecers on their most recent tax return.

Leger’s opinion poll was published Wednesday in the pages of the newspaper “Leger”. register He revealed that tax cuts appear to be the most popular measure among citizens to deal with inflation. Liberals Dominic Englade has already made an election promise, which will apply from fiscal year 2022.

Secretary Gerrard will wait for a pre-election report on the state of public finances to be published before committing himself. But he wasn’t surprised by the sounding results.

“Quebecers pay a lot of taxes, especially when compared to Ontario, and we tend to think that it’s Quebecers who pay the most, but, all things considered, it’s all Quebecers who pay the most,” he said. .

Tax cuts next year

According to its leader, the possible tax cut will not be implemented until next year.

“Hyperinflation for 2022, we already sent a check for $500 in April and in December, there will be a check to compensate for hyperinflation. In the average consumption basket for 2022, the residents of Quebec will be compensated. In the following years,” said François Legault as he passed in La Baie We don’t rule out tax cuts.”

However, the Prime Minister believes that we must be careful with tax cuts in the current context. There may be a global recession coming. Better send a check, let’s [les] He insisted that people choose “the purpose of using this amount.

In collaboration with Martin Lavoie