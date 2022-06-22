CRTC imposes new requirements on Radio Canada by renewing its licenses

In a decision issued Wednesday, the authority renewed licenses for national public broadcasting services through 2027.

With new requirements it imposes on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (SRC), CRTC . intends to Ensuring that the needs of societies striving for equity are not only reflected in public radio programming, but that these programs are relevant to them .

Among other requirements, the CRTC imposes on the public broadcaster It devotes a steady portion of its independent programming expenditures to programming produced by Indigenous Peoples, Official Language Minority Communities (OLMCs), Racial Canadians, Canadians with Disabilities, and LGBTQ2 Canadians .

In its decision, the CRTC recognizes the concerns of the official language minority communities (OLMCs) that a significant portion of the funds […] Dedicated to regional programming that originated in Quebec, not to indigenous programming produced by these minority communities.

To ensure that these two types of programming are better supported in the future, the CRTC will separate spending requirements for OLMCs and regional programming for Quebec.

Lists the CRTC decision as follows conclusive results that the SRC will have to achieve during the period covered by its licenses:

programming that is balanced, relevant and reflective of the diverse indigenous peoples and communities of Canada;

Create, support and access Canadian programming;

Access to verified local, regional and national news and information programmes;

easy access to content, appropriate warnings and adherence to rules;

Accountability and transparency through increased reporting.

The national public radio licenses, renewed by the CRTC, will take effect on September 1, 2022 and will remain so until 2027.

Publish content online

SRC’s previous license renewal dates back to 2013. However, since then, Big changes have taken place in Canada and in the Canadian broadcasting environment […] Board writes.

The emergence of online content delivery is one such important change.

In this regard, CBC’s strategy is based on Three main pillars that didn’t exist in 2013 or, at least, aren’t in their current form: Radio-Canada OHdio, CBC Gem, and CBC Listen. The ICI TOU.TV entertainment web TV was in its infancy.

To take these changes into account, the CRTC says it has developed a regulatory framework More modern and flexible .

It is ‘ Historic decision CBC/Radio Canada said in a statement on Wednesday.

” We are pleased that CRTC recognizes, for the first time, the importance of the contribution of our streaming web services, ICI.TOU.TV, CBC Gem, Radio-Canada OHdio, and CBC Listen, to the Canadian content ecosystem. » – Quote from Catherine Tait, President and CEO, CBC/Radio Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada states that under these new license terms, it will be able to include certain programming expenses aimed at its digital services under its regulatory obligations, in particular those of ICI TOU.TV and CBC Gem. The company’s websites, Radio-Canada.ca and CBC.ca, which contain primarily written content, are not affected.

The Public Broadcasting Corporation is also pleased that CRTC Recognize and represent diversity in its content as such Necessities for his future.

In November 2019, the process began renewing Radio Canada’s licenses for its 88 live radio stations, 27 conventional television stations, and 5 optional services.

Thousands of Canadians participated through written notes and consultations on Facebook. A public hearing was also held; 70 organizations and individuals across the country participated.

Remember, CBC/Radio-Canada offers content in French, English, and eight indigenous languages. The public broadcaster also provides content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as in the two official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI).