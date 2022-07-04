Influenza: When is the vaccination?

anticipation. French health authorities are already considering organizing a future influenza vaccination campaign; Vaccination is recommended for all people living with HIV. The Directorate General of Health contacted the High Authority for Health (HAS) to determine the optimal schedule to start influenza vaccination, taking into account the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. HAS has analyzed the available data and recommends keeping the start of the campaign in mid-October in mainland France and in the provinces and overseas regions, and a month earlier in Mayotte. It also recommends, if the context confirms, the combination of this vaccination with the vaccination against Covid-19, particularly because of the similarity of the populations concerned in the two campaigns. After a study covering various elements (influenza epidemiological surveillance data, vaccination campaign dynamics, new data on co-administration of influenza and Covid-19 vaccines), HAS considers that there is no argument for adjusting the start-up period of the seasonal influenza vaccination campaign in the northern hemisphere, and recommends By keeping them in mid-October in the French capital and in the overseas territories (Martinique, Guadeloupe, Guyana) and in September in Mayotte, once influenza vaccinations are available. The World Health Assembly stresses the importance of promoting influenza vaccination in order to achieve the target of vaccination coverage of at least 75% for all groups for which this vaccination is recommended, including in the workplace. This goal is very important because, in the context of Covid-19, seasonal influenza vaccination efforts will help reduce the overload on the health care system.