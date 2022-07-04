Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon quarter-finals

Monday, July 4, 2022. 11:42 AM

Rafael Nadal, world fourth, fearlessly dominated Dutchman Botique van de Zandschulp (25) 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (6), Monday in the round of 16 of Wimbledon, and will find in the next round American Taylor Fritz (14) .

He dominated his head and shoulders and sent him into the match with a 5-3 score in the third set, and the 36-year-old Spaniard left himself bogged down in the tiebreak…but not in the fourth, even though it took four game points. We conclude.

Winner of the Major on turf in 2008 and 2010, Nadal is looking for his 23rd Grand Slam title after already winning the Australian Open and Roland Garros this year.

But he runs the risk of developing recurring foot pain, which doesn’t seem to bother him since the start of the competition.

Nick Kyrgios is also in the quarters

Kyrgios continues to excel at Wimbledon

More secretive and quiet than in his previous match, Nick Kyrgios managed to shrug off the right shoulder which caused him problems to send 35 aces and beat Brandon Nakashima 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6 -2, reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in seven and a half years.

Unseeded Kyrgios improved to 6-0 in five-set matches at the All England Club and claimed his 11th victory on grass on the ATP Tour this season.

“I need a glass of wine tonight,” Kyrgios told the audience during his court appearance, after he replaced his white hat and rule-compliant shoes with red versions.

Playing in front of a crowded house near his capacity, the 27-year-old Australian only used his unconventional shots sporadically or lost his temper, leading to a $14,000 fine in his third-round victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Facing Nakashima, Kyrgios received several visits from a sports therapist while changing sides, giving him several shoulder massages. At one point, the Kyrgios transmission lost nearly 25 mph at an average speed. He was able to regain his speed in ending the duel.

After watching Nakashima tie the game with a Group D win and a 1-0 lead in Group E, Kyrgios turned things around by winning the next five matches.

“I’ve played a lot of tennis in the last month and a half. I’m proud of the way the ship has rested,” Kyrgios added. Honestly, that’s what I was thinking: I didn’t lose a game in five sets here. (…) It was like, “I was there before. I’ve done that before.” »

Kyrgios will face Chilean Christian Garin, who wiped out from two sets and saved two match points in the fifth set to defeat Alex de Minaur and advance to the quarter-finals for the first time in a Grand Slam under a marathon match.

Garin trailed 5-3 in the first 10-point tiebreak in the fifth set before winning six straight points to advance 9-5. Then he turned his second game point to win 2-6, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (6) after four hours and 34 minutes of play.

He became the first Chilean to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament since Fernando Gonzalez in 2009.

De Minaur, the 19th seed, had not dropped a set against Garin in their previous three meetings and looked like he would add more to that streak when he snatched a 3-1 lead in the second half. The Australian then took two game points at 5-4 in the fifth set.