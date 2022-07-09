Information alert: Above all, do not consume this well-known product targeted at 60 million consumers

In March 2022, the magazine informed 60 million consumers of the dangers of a product marketed in stores. The product in question was supposed to be palm oil free, but its label says it contains it.

misleading connotation

Despite the vigilance of manufacturers, some products that hit the shelves have certain flaws. These could pose a risk to the consumer. On the other hand, any error in the information provided on the label can mislead the consumer as well. What is a serious risk in case of allergy.

Fortunately, many related to The organizations are there to inform the French. Among them is the magazine of 60 million consumers. As soon as confusion arises, the latter does not hesitate to share information. This was especially the case in March 2022. Journalists of the magazine discovered a product containing a harmful substance and released it on the web.

The margarine was from the brand Primevère. In fact, this product should be palm oil free. Upon verification, this was not the case. “Without Palm Oil” is marked on the front of the label. However, when looking at the back of the product, it says the opposite. confusing information. So 60 million consumers sounded the alarm.

Find the error! The phrase “without palm oil” is heavily displayed on the tray, but we can read on the reverse the words “contains palm oil.” With or without palm oil? Primevère explains to us that this is a typo and guarantees that this margarine It does not contain any of them. Leave them products on the shelf. What leaves the consumer in confusion,” the magazine posted on its site.

Obviously, this misinformation on the packaging annoyed many netizens who yelled the error.

“And one consumer less! I won’t buy more. What a shame!”, “Not surprisingly, for two years, what was wrong became true and what was true became false. Another example of “without” but “with,” the post’s comments bar reads.

This wasn’t the only time

If primrose margarine can be spotted by 60 million consumers, it isn’t surely It’s not the only product being marketed with a false label. Many of them are on sale on store shelves. Therefore the magazine calls on consumers to be careful before buying, it is always necessary to check carefully, and in case of a discrepancy it is better not to take it.

For information, false sale is punishable by law. Those Who Exercise He could be sentenced to two years in prison and a fine of 300,000 euros. Heavy penalties if the deception harms the health of consumers (up to 7 years in prison, a fine of 750 thousand euros).

Regarding palm oil

Palm oil is in many products, and it is actually a disaster. Not only is it harmful to your health, but it is also harmful to the environment. Indeed, as the WWF explains, oil cultivation is catastrophic for the planet. It enhances the emission of greenhouse gases and leads to the loss of biodiversity.

It is also best not to consume too much of it. The reason is that it has a high content of fatty acids (35% more fatty acids than olive oil). Fatty acids that can lead to heart problems and strokes.

Product recalls

While naming errors are common, they may be wrong in some cases. The reason why distributors Established a process to inform customers. This process is called “product recall”.

The number of recalled products continues to increase every day in France. Thus, to keep consumers informed, the government has designed a website that lists all products affected by the recall. This is the Rappel Conso website launched in April 2021 by the Directorate General of Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Prevention (DGCCRF).